You just cannot keep MS Dhoni out of action! The veteran wicketkeeper-batter showed why he is still a big threat on the field as he showed his presence of mind with a brilliant direct hit that caught Anuj Rawat short of his crease. This happened on the last ball of the first innings when Dinesh Karthik tried to sneak a single and Rawat ran with all his might to make it to the striker's end. But Dhoni calmly gathered the ball and knocked out the bails with a direct underarm hit. Earlier, Dhoni also took two catches. ‘Mustafizur Rahman’s Iftaar Menu Today’, Fans React As CSK Pacer Takes 4/29 Against RCB in IPL 2024 Opening Match.

MS Dhoni Runs Out Anuj Rawat

