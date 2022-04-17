MS Dhoni tried a hand at spin bowling while training in the nets ahead of Chennai Super Kings' clash against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. Dhoni has previously bowled in international cricket as well. Chennai Super Kings took to social media to share the video.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)