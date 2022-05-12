Mumbai Indians bowlers were absolutely clinical as they bowled out Chennai Super Kings for just 97 in an IPL 2022 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, May 12. Devon Conway was the first one to fall as he was dismissed controversially, with him not having the option to opt for a review owing to a power cut in the stadium. But barring Conway's dismissal, which could have been overturned had he had the chance to review, CSK batters put up a sorry picture for themselves, failing to make any impact on the game. Skipper MS Dhoni hung around till the end and finished with 36*.

