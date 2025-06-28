Bangladesh national cricket team Test side captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has stepped down from his role as a skipper of the team. The decision of Najmul Hossain Shanto stepping down from the position of Bangladesh Test team captain comes just after the side's loss in the SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, which led to the Tigers losing the series against the hosts. The loss was by an innings and 78 runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto was recently removed from the role of ODI captain of the side. Sri Lanka Defeat Bangladesh By An Innings And 78 Runs in 2nd Test; Pathum Nissanka, Prabath Jayasuriya Help Hosts Secure Series Victory.

Najmul Hossain Shanto Quits Test Captaincy

Najmul Hossain Shanto resigns from Test captaincy after the series lost against Sri Lanka. #SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/r8hj89DP8y — Afrid Mahmud Rifat 🇧🇩 (@rifat0015) June 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)