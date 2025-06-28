Sri Lanka seal the two-match series victory against Bangladesh by a margin of 1-0 as they secure an innings victory in the second Test at Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The first Test ended up as a draw. Bangladesh batted first and scored 247. In response, Sri Lanka put up a massive total of 458 riding on 158 from Pathum Nissanka, 93 from Dinesh Chandimal and 84 from Kusal Mendis. Bangladesh were already on the backfoot and in the second innings, they were bowled out for only 133 runs. Prabath Jayasuriya scalped five wickets in the second innings and guided Sri Lanka to an innings and 78-run victory. Kusal Mendis Jumps to Second Place in List of Most Fifties by Sri Lanka Wicketkeeper-Batter Topped by Kumar Sangakkara, Achieves Feat During SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025.

Sri Lanka Defeat Bangladesh By An Innings And 78 Runs

Dominance Displayed! 🇱🇰🏏 Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh by an innings and 78 runs in SSS Colombo! •Pathum Nissanka leads with a superb 158 •Prabath Jayasuriya spins a web with 5/56 •Sonal Dinusha shines with 3/22 on debut Victory sealed in style at the 2nd Test! 🏆 #SLvBAN… pic.twitter.com/1rx6Q42Jwv — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)