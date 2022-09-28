Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has been diagnosed with pneumonia ahead of remaing matches of Pakistan vs England T20I series 2022. He has been admitted to hospital as he will remain under the watch of the doctors. Nassem Shah's participation in the New Zealand T20I tri-Series is uncertain and will depend on his recovery.

Naseem Shah is ill ahead of New Zealand T20I Trie-series:

