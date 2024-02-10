Nepal will face Canada in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, February 10. The NEP vs CAN 2nd ODI will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur and it will start at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available for this match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can surely watch live streaming of this match online on the FanCode app and website but at the cost of buying a pass. Nepal Fans Clean Up TU Cricket Ground After NEP vs CAN 1st ODI 2024, Pic Goes Viral.

Buckle up for the Saturday showdown!🇳🇵🔥 🇨🇦 Nepal and Canada are gearing up another epic face-off at TU! Action starts at 9:15 AM sharp. Book your spot now via IME Pay app: https://t.co/lMHn7BSVCI#weCAN | #WorldCupYear2024 | #NEPvCAN | #HappyDressingRoom pic.twitter.com/STzbh3YWvx — CAN (@CricketNep) February 10, 2024

