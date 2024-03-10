Nepal take on Hong Kong China in their first match of the tour of Hong Kong, on March 10. The match is being played at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong and it started at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans will not be able to watch live telecast of this match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch Nepal vs Hong Kong China live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Fan Watches Nepal vs Namibia ODI Cricket Match by Climbing on Tree Branch, Videos Go Viral!

Nepal vs Hong Kong China

Set your alarms for 11:15 AM! 🕚 It's match day as #Rhinos clash with Hong Kong, China today at the Mission Road Ground in the kick off match of Hong Kong Men's T20I Series ! 🔥🏏#OneBallBattles | #NepalCricket | #HappyDressingRoom | #WorldCupYear2024 pic.twitter.com/DiBNo0lj4D — CAN (@CricketNep) March 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)