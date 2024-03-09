Nepal is set to take on Hong Kong China in a one-off T20I match, dubbed as the Friendship Cup, on March 9. The match will be played at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground Turf in Hong Kong and it starts at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch neither the live streaming nor live telecast of this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can surely follow Nepal vs Hong Kong China live score updates on ICC's official website. Fan Watches Nepal vs Namibia ODI Cricket Match by Climbing on Tree Branch, Videos Go Viral!

Nepal vs Hong Kong China Live

