The Nepal national cricket team will face the Japan national cricket team in the eighth match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on Friday, October 10. The Nepal vs Japan T20I will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) and will begin at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). There will be a live telecast available for all the Nepal matches in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on television. Hence, fans can watch the Nepal vs Japan match on the Kantipur Max channel. Fans have an online viewing option as they can watch NEP vs JPN live streaming on FanCode, but will need either a match pass (Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 59). Japan Beat Kuwait by Five Wickets in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Eesam Rahman’s 64 Guides Japan to Historic Win at Al Amerat.

Nepal vs Japan Live Streaming Online, ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025

🏎️ Lap 2️⃣ is calling ☎️#Rhinos ready to hit top gear vs 🇯🇵 Japan at 4:15 PM tomorrow!#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/wqyOQjKv2w — CAN (@CricketNep) October 9, 2025

