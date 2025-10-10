The Japan national cricket team earned a historic win over the Kuwait national cricket team by five wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match. Giants Kuwait were made to bat first, and they ended up scoring 177/6 in their 20 overs. Japan chased the target, ending the thriller, as they scored a total of 178/5 in 19.3 overs. Eesam Rahman was undoubtedly the star performer, scoring 64 off 39 balls in that chase. Ibrahim Takahashi also scored a fast 26 off 15 balls. The match was played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1). Declan Suzuki-McComb was effective in the first innings, with a three-wicket haul (3-22). UAE Beat Qatar by Seven Wickets in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Alishan Sharafu's Unbeaten Half-Century Help United Arab Emirates Register Easy Win.

Japan Beat Kuwait

🚨 Historic win for Japan Cricket! ❤️ 🇯🇵 Japan beat Kuwait by 5 wickets in the T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifiers 2025. Kuwait – 177/6 (20 overs) Japan – 178/5 (19.3 overs) pic.twitter.com/zxHL4THNkX — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) October 9, 2025

