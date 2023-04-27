Nepal are set to take on Qatar in match 19 of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 on Thursday, April 27. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur and is slated to start at 8:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the live telecast of this match on their TV sets due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But they can surely enjoy live streaming of this contest on ACC's official YouTube channel for free and the FanCode app and website. Kane Williamson May Travel With New Zealand Squad for ODI World Cup 2023 as Mentor.

Nepal vs Qatar ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)