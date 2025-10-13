The Nepal national cricket team will take on the Qatar national cricket team in the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super 6 match on Monday, October 13. The Nepal vs Qatar cricket match will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. The ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super 6 match between Nepal vs Qatar will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of the Nepal vs Qatar match on their TV channels in India due to the lack of a broadcast partner. Although they will have a live streaming viewing option as they can watch NEP vs QAT on FanCode, mobile app, and website, but will need either a match pass (Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 59). Nepal Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia & East Asia Pacific Regional Qualifiers Super Six; Rohit Paudel and Co Secure Clinical 5-Wicket Victory Against Japan to Enter Next Round.

