Former India all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, took to Twitter to point out that he and Sourav Ganguly look quite the same while batting. Taking to Twitter, the former Indian cricketer pointed out the similarity between him and Ganguly while batting, Irfan Pathan wrote, " Daadi I never knew that we look so similiar while batting that you will get confused;) But Thank you i will take that as a huge compliment", while reacting to Sourav Ganguly's birthday montage.

Irfan Pathan Points Out to His Photo

Daadi I never knew that we look so similiar while batting that you will get confused;) But Thank you i will take that as a huge compliment 🤗 pic.twitter.com/odsj2aa5En — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 7, 2023

