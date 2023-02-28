New Zealand defeated England by just one run in what turned out to be a sensational second Test match of the series on February 28. Needing 258 to win, England were bowled out for 256, with Neil Wagner doing the bulk of the damage for New Zealand, with four wickets. Captain Tim Southee too starred with three wickets and Matt Henry had two his name as well. New Zealand were made to follow on in this Test match after they could score just 209 in response to England's massive first innings total of 435/8d. This win, which would go down in history as one of the most memorable ones in this format, has helped New Zealand level the two-match series 1-1. Horror Run Out! Michael Bracewell Involved in Humiliating Dismissal As Ben Foakes Shows Presence of Mind During NZ vs ENG 2nd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

New Zealand Beat England

What a finish in Wellington as Neil Wagner dismisses James Anderson to ensure New Zealand register a famous one-run victory over England 🤯#NZvENG pic.twitter.com/g0bjxVYbkH — ICC (@ICC) February 28, 2023

