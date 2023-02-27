Michael Bracewell was dismissed in a humiliating run out during New Zealand's second innings effort against England in the 2nd Test 2023 at the Basin Reserve. While completing a run, the all-rounder who had already made it to the crease did not have his bat or foot grounded and England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes showed the incredible presence of mind to whip out the bails in a flash at the right time. New Zealand managed 483 in their second innings, with Jack Leach taking five wickets. Kane Williamson Becomes Leading Run Scorer for New Zealand in Test Cricket; Achieves This Feat in NZ vs ENG 2nd Test, 2023.

Michael Bracewell's Run Out Video

This is why you run your bat in 😬 A wicket manufactured from out of nowhere! #NZvENG

Michael Bracewell's Foot and Bat in the Air when the Bails Are Taken Off

Michael Bracewell Run Out

