New Zealand remain unbeaten in the Zimbabwe Tri-Nation Series 2025 as they secured a dominant seven-wicket victory of South Africa at Harare. New Zealand won the toss and opt to bowl first. South Africa displayed a poor performance with the bat and only Reeza Hendricks was the one who could show some resistance. They put up a total of 134/8 to chase for New Zealand. In response, New Zealand had a strong start and Tim Seifert led charge to help the Blackcaps reach the target in only 15.5 overs. The two teams will meet again in the final and before that New Zealand showed they are ready. Cricket At Olympics 2028: Eight Teams to Battle In Qualifiers For Final Spot in LA, Regional Competition to Decide West Indies' Representative.

New Zealand Defeat South Africa By Seven Wickets

🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨 A challenging outing as New Zealand claims victory by 7 wickets 🏏. Plenty of positives to build on as our Proteas Men now turn their focus to the Tri-Nations Series Final against New Zealand on 26 July 2025 🇿🇦🔥.#WozaNawe pic.twitter.com/NbEAAGU98r — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) July 22, 2025

