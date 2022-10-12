New Zealand are slated to take on Bangladesh in the 5th T20I of the Tri-Series 2022 on Wednesday, October 12. The match would be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and is slated to start at 7:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available for this match. But fans can watch live streaming of the match on the Amazon Prime Video app and website.

NZ vs BAN on Amazon Prime Video:

this is your cue to set your ⏰ for #NZvBAN#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/NIHaqaJLCm — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 11, 2022

