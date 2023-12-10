Gautam Gambhir has been recently appointed the mentor of KKR and he has left LSG ahead of the IPL 2024 season. Between his commentary stints he also participated in the LLC 2023 where his team India Capitals finished in the Qualifier 2. Amidst this, a clip of Gambhir's interview went viral where he was spotted revealing his favourite footballer. When the interviewer asked who is his favourite footballer between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Gambhir revealed it was neither and instead he said Marcus Rashford was his favourite footballer. 'Worse Words' Gautam Gambhir Slams Rahul Gandhi For 'Panauti' Remark On PM Narendra Modi's Presence During IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir Reveals His Favourite Footballer

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir picks Marcus Rashford over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo 👀 (via @Sportskeeda) pic.twitter.com/bPe5JJiJ5S — centredevils. (@centredevils) December 10, 2023

