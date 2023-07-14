The date was July 14, 2019, when the final game of the ICC Cricket World Cup final went down to the wire and England squeezed out a win. Batting first, England on the back of a brilliant knock from Ben Stokes made 241. In reply, New Zealand also made the same score. However, following that the game went to super over as England made 15 in their super over while New Zealand also made 15 but they lost ultimately due to the boundary count rule.

Greatest ODI match happened On this day in 2019

Greatest ODI match happened On this day in 2019. England became the champions in ODI - Stokes was the hero!!!!pic.twitter.com/de2GaCRgXk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)