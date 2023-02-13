Eoin Morgan, who was the architect of England's 2019 World Cup triumph, has now announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Morgan earlier retired from international cricket last year (2022). Morgan in his statement mentioned that he will be working alongside the broadcasters at the international and franchise tournaments as a commentator and pundit.

Eoin Morgan Retires From All Forms of Cricket

