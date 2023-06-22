Mohammed Shami has been a mainstay of the Indian pace attack since a long time now. Captains have trusted him with the ball both upfront and at the death. The supremely skilled fast bowler has won them multiple games from critical situations. One such incident was in 2019, during a World Cup clash with Afghanistan. Afghanistan were chasing 225 and they needed only 16 runs in the last over with a set Mohammad Nabi on crease. he even hit the first ball for a boundary with only 11 needed of the five remaining deliveries. But the next ball was a dot and since then Shami took three wickets in three balls to wrap up the Afghan Innings and hand India a memorable win. The match was on June 22, 2019, exactly four years ago from today.

Mohammed Shami Took A Hat-Trick Against Afghanistan Four Years Ago

Only the 2nd Indian in history to take a hat-trick in the World Cups. Mohammad Shami's sensational bowling rewarded him with a hat-trick against Afghanistan on this day 4 years ago. pic.twitter.com/NBXELf0FHt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 22, 2023

