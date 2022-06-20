June 20 would always remain a special day for Indian cricket as three greats of the game made their Test debuts on this date. In 1996, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid made their Test debut and 15 years later in 2011, Virat Kohli played his first game for India in the whites.

