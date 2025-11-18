The Australia national cricket team will face the England national cricket team in a five-Test Ashes 2025-26 series, which starts on November 21 and will go on until January 8. Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the Australia national cricket team's international matches. Thus, fans who are on the lookout for the Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 live telecast viewing options in India can watch it on the Star Sports Network TV channels. With Star Sports Network have the telecast rights of the AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26, fans in India can find live streaming online viewing options of the Australia vs England Test series on the Jio Hotstar app and website. Ashes 2025–26: Mitchell Starc Defies Age With Improving Record, Poses Challenge to England.

AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 Live Streaming

The Ashes returns! 🔥 A test of technique, temperament & toughness! Test cricket’s #OldestRivalry is back! Drop your series scoreline predictions below! 👇#AUSvENG, 1st Test FRI, NOV 21-25 on Star Sports & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/2t2mubGJ0U — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 17, 2025

