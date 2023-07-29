Veteran England quick, Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from Test Cricket. He already retired from ODI and T20I long back so it will bring curtains on his International career. Broad recently completed 600 wickets in Test Cricket and will look to add some more when he takes the ball during the final innings of Ashes 2023 5th Test. Fans, visibly shocked with his decision. took to twitter to share their thoughts. Stuart Broad Announces Retirement: Veteran England Cricketer To Retire After Ashes 2023.

One of the Greats

one of the greats. we will never see the like again. Stuart Broad. what a player. https://t.co/AJA0E7yYTm — bigjay (@bigjay1upp) July 29, 2023

One of the Best Test Bowlers

What a player. One of the best test bowlers ever. Not sure people realise just how good he is. Capable of winning games of cricket on his own. We’ve witnessed some unbelievable spells of bowling from Broady. Massive loss to England but good luck for whatever’s next @StuartBroad8 https://t.co/Vdz6BxHe5C — Martin (@itwitsheet) July 29, 2023

What A Wonderful Career

Great timing with the announcement!! What a wonderful career!! https://t.co/E6BlHsedhh — sayed sabbir (@sayedsabbir71) July 29, 2023

A Phenomenal Player

Noooooo! A colossus of modern English cricket, one half of an all-time great double act, king of shit-housing the Aussies. Seen him in action live many times and I can only stand and salute a phenomenal player. 👏🙌 https://t.co/unOD35CymH — Medium Talent (@Jolly_Good_Show) July 29, 2023

One of My Heroes

When I started playing cricket as a kid, one of my heroes was Stuart Broad, he will go down as one the greatest to ever play the game and the greatest Ashes fast bowler of all time. https://t.co/HEyJUvU97f — Peter Anderson (@PeterDAnderson) July 29, 2023

Thank You For the Great Memories

Thank you Stuart Broard for all the great memories. So many absolutely brilliant bowling performances and also the odd brilliant batting innings. But most of all you always gave 100% and played with the passion of every England cricket fan. Best wishes for a great retirement. https://t.co/7yeMhvOvOh — Douglas Bagley (@dougbagleyfdl) July 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)