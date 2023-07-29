Veteran England quick, Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from Test Cricket. He already retired from ODI and T20I long back so it will bring curtains on his International career. Broad recently completed 600 wickets in Test Cricket and will look to add some more when he takes the ball during the final innings of Ashes 2023 5th Test. Fans, visibly shocked with his decision. took to twitter to share their thoughts. Stuart Broad Announces Retirement: Veteran England Cricketer To Retire After Ashes 2023.

One of the Greats

One of the Best Test Bowlers

What A Wonderful Career

A Phenomenal Player

One of My Heroes

Thank You For the Great Memories

