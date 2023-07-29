An era comes to and end as England legend and veteran fast bowler Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from International cricket after the end of Ashes 2023. He confirmed that the ongoing Ashes 2023 5th Test is going to be his last and he won't elongate his career further. He recently completed 600 wickets in his Test career. England Players Wear Jerseys of Their Teammates on Day 3 of ENG vs AUS 5th Ashes 2023 Test To Support Dementia Patients (Watch Video).

Stuart Broad Announces Retirement

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Matches: 1️⃣6️⃣7️⃣ ☝️ Wickets: 6️⃣0️⃣2️⃣ 🏏 Runs: 3️⃣6️⃣5️⃣4️⃣ 🏆 4x Ashes wins 🌍 1x T20 World Cup 🎖️ MBE for services to cricket Thank you, Broady ❤️ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 29, 2023

Stuart Broad Announcing His Retirement

BREAKING 🚨: Stuart Broad announces he will retire from cricket after the Ashes ends. pic.twitter.com/dNv8EZ0qnC — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 29, 2023

