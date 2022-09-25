Mohammad Rizwan scored yet another half-century as Pakistan posted 166/4 after batting first in the fourth T20I against England in Karachi. The Pakistan opener smashed 19th fifty in the shortest format of cricket so far. Reece Topley took two wickets for the visitors, having given away 37 runs in four overs.

Pakistan Posted 166/4 in fourth T20I:

Pakistan post a total of 166-4 🏏 Over to the bowlers after the break 🎯#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/tuALur3PGV — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)