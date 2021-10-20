South Africa defeated Pakistan in their second warm-up game of the T20 World Cup in Dubai. Rassie Van der Dussen showed immense quality with the bat as his century led the Proteas to an up-lifting win ahead of the start of the competition.

Rassie van der Dussen remains unbeaten on 101 off 51 balls as South Africa defeat Pakistan by 6 wickets in warm-up game. Where did Pakistan go wrong?#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/tN9RheTce2 — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) October 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)