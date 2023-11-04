Pakistan have boosted their chances of making it to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals with a 21-run victory over New Zealand in a rain-affected match in Bengaluru on November 4. The Green Shirts moved to the fifth spot on the CWC 2023 points table with eight points. They now not only need to beat England in their final league stage match but also hope that results in the CWC 2023 matches go their way. Sri Lanka for that fact, will need to beat New Zealand which will help Pakistan and Babar Azam and his team will also expect neighbours Afghanistan their last match. Pakistan Beat New Zealand by 21 Runs via DLS Method in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 As Rain Abandons Match in Bengaluru.

Pakistan World Cup 2023 Semifinal Chances Explained

Pakistan’s best scenario to qualify for the semis is: Pakistan beat England Sri Lanka beat New Zealand AFG lose one game & their NRR stay low If it's a tie on NRR with NZ Pakistan will need to beat England by approx. 130 runs (that's assuming NZ beat SL by 1 run). — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 4, 2023

