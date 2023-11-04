Pakistan have beaten New Zealand by 21 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 by 21 runs via the DLS method in a rain-affected match in Bengaluru on November 4. Batting first, New Zealand had racked up 401/6 with Rachin Ravindra scoring a century and Kane Williamson hitting 95. Chasing a massive total, Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique early but a 194-run unbeaten partnership from skipper Babar Azam (66) and Fakhar Zaman (125*) helped Pakistan score quickly and stay in the contest. Rain once stopped play when Pakistan were 160/1 in 21.3 overs and when there was a second interruption, Pakistan were ahead by 21 runs, with a score of 200/1 in 25.3 overs. With this win, Pakistan have managed to stay alive in the race for the semifinals. Fakhar Zaman Scores Fastest ICC Cricket World Cup Century by a Pakistan Batsman, Achieves Feat During NZ vs PAK CWC 2023 Match.

Pakistan beat New Zealand by DLS Method

A blitz from Fakhar Zaman helped Pakistan stay ahead of New Zealand in a rain-affected encounter ✌ With this win, Pakistan remain in contention for a #CWC23 knockout spot.#NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/QTOvEv0pLi — ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)