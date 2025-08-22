The Nepal national cricket team suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the Pakistan Shaheens in the 30th match of the ongoing Top End T20 Series 2025 in Darwin on Friday, August 22. Batting first, Pakistan Shaheens were restricted to 144/9 in 20 overs. Captain Irfan Khan played a fighting unbeaten knock of 42 runs with the help of four boundaries. For Nepal, Sompal Kami scalped three wickets. Dipendra Singh Airee and Nandan Yadav took two wickets apiece. While chasing, captain Rohit Paudel scored a fighting half-century. The right-handed batter made 52 runs off 44 deliveries, including six fours and one maximum. Towards the end, Dipendra Singh Airee's blistering 41-run knock went in vain as Nepal lost the close contest by one run. Angry Pakistan Batsman Khawaja Nafay Throws His Bat After Getting Run-Out Following Mix-Up With Yasir Khan During PAK Shaheens vs Bangladesh A Top End T20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Heartbreaking Defeat for Nepal

🚨Nepal lose to Pakistan by just 1 run in the Top End T20 Series in Australia.🇳🇵🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/L6RXHnED14 — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) August 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)