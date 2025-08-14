A video has gone viral on social media where Pakistan Shaheens opener Khawaja Nafay threw his bat in frustration after he got run out following a mix-up with his partner Yasir Khan during the Top End T20 2025 match against the Bangladesh A cricket team in Darwin on Thursday, August 14. The chaotic incident happened during the first ball of the 12th over. There was a big mix-up when Yasir failed to connect to the delivery of Mrittunjoy Chowdhury. Khawaja Nafay tried to steal a single, and at one stage, both Pakistan Shaheens openers were at the same end, before Nafay decided to rush back to the non-striker's end. However, it was too late, and the wicketkeeper threw the ball to the bowler, who dismantled the bails. A frustrated Nafay threw his bat on the pitch and was seen saying something to his partner before heading back to the pavilion. Nepal National Cricket Team's Schedule For Australia Tour 2025 Announced; Check Fixtures of Rhinos In Top End T20 Series at Darwin.

Khawaja Nafay Throws His Bat in Frustation!

Maybe the two Pakistani openers will talk through their mix up nice and calmly... Or maybe Yasir and Nafay have a different way of communicating 🫣#TopEndT20 | Live on 7plus pic.twitter.com/40kLUR2PBA — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) August 14, 2025

