A series of enthralling action on Day 5 of the 1st Test between England and Pakistan saw England just edging past Pakistan in a thriller with 8 minutes remaining in the clock. The Test was poised beautifully after a brave declaration by captain Ben Stokes on Day 4. Pakistan gradually moved towards win on Day 5 but England made sure they stayed tight with their lines. In the post Tea session, some reverse swing available from the pitch tilted the game in England's favour and helped them secure a historic victory. Ben Stokes 'Immensely Proud' of His England Side After Historic Test Victory Against Pakistan at Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs England 1st Test 2022 Day 5 Video Highlights

