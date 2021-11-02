Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first against Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Toss news from Abu Dhabi 📰 Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat. #T20WorldCup | #PAKvNAM | https://t.co/7P8HClNdEs pic.twitter.com/dza7yAw3XT — ICC (@ICC) November 2, 2021

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Shikongo

