Pakistan won their first Test match in exactly a year as they defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first game of the two-match series on July 20 in Galle. Needing 131 runs to win, Pakistan saw off the run chase with Imam-ul-Haq scoring an unbeaten half-century and Saud Shakeel adding 30 runs. For Sri Lanka, Prabath Jayasuriya was the best bowler in the fourth innings with figures of 4/56. Saud Shakeel was deservedly named Man of the Match for his double hundred in the 1st innings. Shaheen Afridi Completes 100 Wickets, Achieves Feat During Day 1 of PAK vs SL 1st Test.

Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka in 1st Test

1️⃣-0️⃣ 🆙 Pakistan begin their ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 campaign with a 4️⃣-wicket win against Sri Lanka 🙌#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/4e1fTNh3BS — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 20, 2023

Pakistan's 1st Test Win in One Year

July 20th, 2022 - 146th Test win for Pakistan July 20th, 2023 - 147th Test win for Pakistan The wait is over, Pakistan won a Test match after a gap of 365 days. pic.twitter.com/RrDQ9lPjWt — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 20, 2023

