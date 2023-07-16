Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, on Sunday, achieved a historic milestone. During the first day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the left-arm pacer bagged his 100th wicket in Test matches. The pacer completed the milestone by dismissing Sri Lanka’s Nishan Madushka.

Shaheen Afridi Completes 100 Wickets

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)