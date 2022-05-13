Punjab Kings (PBKS) kept their IPL 2022 playoffs chances alive with a fine 54-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Set 210 runs to win, RCB managed only 155/9 in their allotted 20 overs. With this win PBKS move to sixth spot on the IPL 2022 points table.

