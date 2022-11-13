Pakistan Cricket Board on Twitter clarified that their bowling coach Shaun Tait is not on the micro-blogging platform. Flagging a fake account that used the name of the former Australian cricketer, the PCB wrote, "Shaun Tait is not on Twitter @shauntait161 is a fake account which has been reported to @Twitter multiple times by the PCB."

PCB's Statement On Shaun Tait's Fake Account:

Shaun Tait is not on Twitter @shauntait161 is a fake account which has been reported to @Twitter multiple times by the PCB. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)