Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunders Women are all set to take on each other in the Women's Big Bash League 2021 match. The game will begin at 11.45 am IST. Check out the live streaming details of the game below.

Live Streaming Online:

More exciting #WBBL action coming your way as the best of the best in the business prepare to go head to head with each other. Watch it LIVE 📺 Sony SIX#SirfSonyPeDikhega #BBL #T20 pic.twitter.com/Xq7dgMiSUe — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) October 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)