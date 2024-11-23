The Melbourne Renegades Women will host the Sydney Thunder Women in the 37th match of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2024 edition. The exciting match between the Renegades and Thunder will be hosted at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on November 23. The 37th match of the WBBL 2024 will start at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sydney Thunder are the table toppers with 13 points, whereas Melbourne Renegades are placed second with 12 points. The Star Sports Network channels have the official broadcasting rights for the WBBL 2024. So, the Indian audience can watch the Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder clash live broadcast on Star Sports Network channels. The live streaming of the much-awaited clash will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Yastika Bhatia Ruled Out of Remainder of WBBL 2024 Due to Wrist Fracture.

Melbourne Renegades Squad for Sydney Thunder Clash

