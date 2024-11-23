Nearing the end of the round-robin matches Perth Scorchers will take on Hobart Hurricanes in WBBL 2024 season. The Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes WBBL 2024 match will begin at 03:25 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 23 at the WACA. The Star Sports Network has the official broadcast right for the WBBL 2024 and the fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes live broadcast of the WBBL 2024. The Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Live streaming will also be available on the Disney + Hostar app and website. Lizelle Lee Registers Highest Score by Batter in Women's Big Bash League, Smashes 150 Runs During Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers WBBL 2024 Match (Watch Innings Highlight)

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Live

What time is it? (Correct answer is GAME DAYYYY) 🚨⏰🧡🖤🏏#MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/DRvw3Z9JXD — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) November 23, 2024

