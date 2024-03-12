Babar Azam led Peshawar Zalmi to win a close match against Karachi Kings last night in the Pakistan Super League 2024. Zalmi set up a total of 148 runs for the Kings, but in the end, Peshawar restricted Karachi for 145/5. During the second innings, Babar was talking to his teammate and all-rounder Rovman Powell. The Windies cricketer was also having a conversation with the commentators and the spidercam's focus was on him. However, as Babar was standing near Powell, he was about to get hit by the camera but he got saved as he stepped out of the way on time. 'I Wasn’t Satisfied With the Decision' Babar Azam Expresses Displeasure on Batting at Number Three in T20Is

Babar Azam Saves Himself From Getting Hit By Spidercam

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)