The Pakistan Super League 2026 (PSL) commenced with an unusual incident when the white cricket ball turned pink during the opener between the defending champions Lahore Qalandars and debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen. The white Kookaburra ball turned a distinct pink hue in the first innings, sparking a social media frenzy among netizens. Several social media users criticised the franchise, while others made fun of the situation and lit up the internet with their reactions. PSL 2026 New Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table of Pakistan Super League 11.
Pink-Ball T20
Pink-ball T20 lessgooooooo😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/mvre15DKYk
— Pundorikakkho Purkayestho (@angrywktkeeper7) March 26, 2026
Peak Detailing by PCB
White ball cricket mein pink ball ka maaza,
Peak detailing by pcb https://t.co/aI0c29jqZn
— समर पाटील (@realmeramukaka) March 27, 2026
Pink Stain League
Pink Stain League (PSL) 🤣
Where the ball doesn’t reverse swing… it changes color mid match
Next time someone asks what Pakistan gave to cricket… this is the innovation 🫵🏿😂#psl #pkmkb pic.twitter.com/zJusUgRb0z
— Akhand Bharat(Ek Khoj)🇮🇳 (@ekakhandindia) March 26, 2026
Pink Salwar League!
PSL: Pink Salwaar League https://t.co/NX5UWMBv6x pic.twitter.com/IGb04846v0
— Desi Monarch (@Desi_Monarch) March 27, 2026
PSL Ahead In Innovations
Psl is always ahead of every other league . They introduced a pink ball t20 game 😭😭😭 https://t.co/AbdX8u2qo9
— Rohit (@Just_chilly7) March 26, 2026
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