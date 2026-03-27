The Pakistan Super League 2026 (PSL) commenced with an unusual incident when the white cricket ball turned pink during the opener between the defending champions Lahore Qalandars and debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen. The white Kookaburra ball turned a distinct pink hue in the first innings, sparking a social media frenzy among netizens. Several social media users criticised the franchise, while others made fun of the situation and lit up the internet with their reactions. PSL 2026 New Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table of Pakistan Super League 11.

Pink-Ball T20

Peak Detailing by PCB

White ball cricket mein pink ball ka maaza, Peak detailing by pcb https://t.co/aI0c29jqZn — समर पाटील (@realmeramukaka) March 27, 2026

Pink Stain League

Pink Stain League (PSL) 🤣 Where the ball doesn’t reverse swing… it changes color mid match Next time someone asks what Pakistan gave to cricket… this is the innovation 🫵🏿😂#psl #pkmkb pic.twitter.com/zJusUgRb0z — Akhand Bharat(Ek Khoj)🇮🇳 (@ekakhandindia) March 26, 2026

Pink Salwar League!

PSL Ahead In Innovations

Psl is always ahead of every other league . They introduced a pink ball t20 game 😭😭😭 https://t.co/AbdX8u2qo9 — Rohit (@Just_chilly7) March 26, 2026

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