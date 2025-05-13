Punjab Kings are having a good season in the IPL 2025 and co-owner Preity Zinta has been spotted at the stadium consistently throughout the season, being a source of inspiration for the cricketers. Amid this, Preity was spotted fuming in a post on social media as she slammed an X user for making a gender discriminating comment. The user attempted to troll Preity saying Glenn Maxwell didn't play well for Punjab Kings as she didn't marry Maxwell. Preity was furious with the comment and she responded appropriately saying 'Will you ask this question to the male team owners'? She added 'I never knew how difficult it is for women to survive in corporate setups until I got into cricket. I think I have earned my stripes by working very hard for the past 18 years so please give me the respect I deserve & stop with gender bias.' Alyssa Healy Shares Her Experience After PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match Was Called-Off Due to Drone-Attack Threat, Describes It As 'Madness' (Watch Video).

Preity Zinta Slams X User For Gender Discriminating Question

Will you ask this question to the male team owners of all teams, or is this discrimination just towards the women? I never knew how difficult it is for women to survive in corporate setups until I got into cricket. I’m sure you asked this question out of humour, but I hope you… https://t.co/cBX4SbqAwS — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 13, 2025

Preity Zinta's Response

Preity Zinta's Reply to Troll (Photo Credits: @realpreityzinta/X)

