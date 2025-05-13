The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was stopped mid-way as the cross border tensions between India and Pakistan heightened. Punjab Kings were hosting Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala when the match was called off due to Pakistani drone attacks in North India and reports of explosion in Pathankot which was very near to Dharamsala. The players and the fans were evacuated from the stadium as the floodlights were switched off enforcing blackout. The official reason provided by the IPL authority was floodlights failure. BCCI arranged a special train for the players too return home as the airports were closed as well and the IPL was suspended indefinitely. Now that the IPL 2025 is all set to resume, DC cricketer Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy shared her experience. IPL 2025: Indian Premier League Set To Resume on May 17 With Royal Challengers Bengaluru Taking On Kolkata Knight Riders.

Alyssa Healy Shares Her Experience

Healy said in a podcast, “It was a surreal experience. All of a sudden a couple of the light towers went out and we were just sitting there up the top waiting… we’re a large group of family and extra support staff and the next minute the guy who wrangles the group of us and gets us on the bus came up and his face was white,” Healy was told The Willow Talk podcast.

“He was like, ‘we need to go right now’. Then (another) guy came out and his face was white and he grabbed one of the children and said, ‘we need to leave right now’. We were like, ‘what’s going on?’ We weren’t told anything. We had no idea. Next minute we are being shuffled into this room which was like a holding pen. All the boys were in there. Faf (Faf du Plessis) didn’t even have shoes on. We were all just waiting there looking stressed. IPL 2025: Cricket Australia Asks Players To Decide on Return to India As Indian Premier League Set To Resume.

“I said to Mitch, ‘what’s going on?’ He said the town 60km away had just been smacked by some of the missiles so there was a complete blackout in the area. That’s why the lights were off because the Dharamsala stadium was like a beacon at that point in time. “All of a sudden we’re crammed into vans and off we go back to the hotel. There was madness,” the wicketkeeper-batter added. Healy, who is a key cricketer of the Australian Women's cricket team also led UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League. Healy and Starc are currently in Australia and the return of Starc in the resumed IPL is yet to be confirmed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2025 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).