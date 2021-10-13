Prithvi Shaw was reduced to tears after Delhi Capitals failed to seal a spot in the finals of the IPL 2021. They lost the game by a whisker as Delhi Capitals by three wickets.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)