Prithvi Shaw scored his first fifty of IPL 2023, during the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match on Wednesday, May 17. The right-hander, who was not in good form in the first half of the season, got to the mark off 36 balls. He hit seven fours and one six to score what was also his 13th IPL fifty. Punjab Kings Players, Support Staff Meet Dalai Lama in Dharamsala Prior to PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Match (See Pics).

Prithvi Shaw Scores Fifty

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)