Prithvi Shaw continued his good form with the youngster now hitting a 19-ball fifty during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match against Assam. The right-hander took apart the Assam bowling and played an array of shots to give his side a flying start to the game.

19-Ball Fifty for Prithvi Shaw:

19 ball fifty for Prithvi Shaw in Syed Mushtaq Ali, What a knock. pic.twitter.com/4HiaU3BLOm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 14, 2022

