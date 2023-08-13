The Royal London One-Day Cup between Durham and Northamptonshire match saw history being scripted as Northamptonshire batsman, Prithvi Shaw, smashed his second consecutive ton of the tournament. The right-handed Indian batsman achieved the feat in 68 balls after scoring 14 fours and four sixes. However, en route to his 10th List A hundred, the batsman struck 24 runs off an over to complete his century.

Prithvi Shaw Smashes 24 Runs Off One Over

6️⃣4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣6️⃣ Prithvi Shaw smashes 24 runs off the over on his way to another century 💯#MBODC23 pic.twitter.com/eB8UMZYnxw — Metro Bank One Day Cup (@onedaycup) August 13, 2023

