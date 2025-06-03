Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya shattered Devdutt Padikkal's iconic record of most runs for an uncapped Indian batter in a debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Priyansh Arya achieved this historic record during the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In his debut season, Priyansh Arya amassed 475 runs at an average of 27.94. Priyansh smashed two fifties and a century. His strike rate of 179.3 is the highest for any Punjab opener batter in a single IPL season. Phil Salt Takes Magnificent Juggling Catch at Boundary Ropes To Dismiss Priyansh Arya During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Historic Milestone by Priyansh Arya

Most runs for an uncapped Indian batter in debut IPL season 475 - Priyansh Arya (2025)* 473 - Devdutt Padikkal (2020) 439 - Shreyas Iyer (2015) 397 - Tilak Varma (2022) 391 - Rahul Tripathi (2017)#IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/soyq82dPgX — CRIC INSIGHTS (@TheCricInsights) June 3, 2025

